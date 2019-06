CLEVELAND, Ohio – The second annual FOX 8 and Cleveland Metroparks Golf Outing, sponsored by Crown Acura, is being held Saturday.

The tournament, held at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville, begins at 9 a.m.

All participants receive lunch, golf balls and tees. The first-place team wins $2,000.

If you didn’t get a chance to sign up, check this out: It’s only $8 for 9 holes at Seneca on June 8.

More information on the outing here.