Enjoy a weekend of near-perfect weather! Sunny and 80s Saturday and Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Saturday and Sunday, we will most likely hit 80 degrees. As the temperatures climb higher, a pop-up shower is possible for Sunday afternoon.

Most of the rain will hit Monday afternoon/evening as a front moves through.

If you're headed to the water to cool off, be careful.

There's a LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING in effect and a BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT.

The beach hazard is for Cuyahoga, Lake and Lorain counties. There could be dangerous current.

The lakeshore flood warning is in effect for Erie, Ottawa and Sandusky counties.

FINALLY we get to enjoy a mainly rain-free, mostly sunny and dry period now through Sunday afternoon!

Showers and storms will develop mainly after 7 p.m. on Sunday and continue to be unsettled into Monday.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

