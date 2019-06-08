× Darius Rucker raises over $2M for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music star and lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish Darius Rucker has raised more than $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Tennessee.

According to Fox 17 Nashville, Rucker’s 10th annual “Darius & Friends” benefit concert raised a record-breaking $425,000 on Monday.

“I was struck on that first visit by how St. Jude not only cares for their patients, but also their patients’ families,” Rucker told Fox 17. “They believe that a financial burden is the last thing a family should face when their focus needs to be on helping a kid get better, and St. Jude makes sure that their patients never pay a dime. It’s an honor for us to be able to help them continue such an important mission.”

He held the concert at Ryman Auditorium and was accompanied by Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Travis Denning and Brett Young. Little Big Town and Charles Kelley also made appearances.

Rucker was awarded the ACM Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award last year and the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award at the 2019 Music Biz Awards for his philanthropic work.