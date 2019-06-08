Chance of passing showers Sunday afternoon

Posted 10:47 pm, June 8, 2019

CLEVELAND -- What a truly storybook day to start the weekend. A cut-and-paste forecast would be a great finish, but with some moisture increasing, we can’t eliminate the slight chance of a passing shower in a few places on Sunday afternoon. However, many backyards will remain dry.

That won’t be the case on Monday. The next cold front will usher in the moisture out of the deep south. Like a hand on a wet sponge, there will at least be periodic showery periods, but it will last only for one day.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

