Beach hazards: Dangerous swimming conditions Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Be careful if you’re headed toward Lake Erie on this beautiful Saturday.

It’s going to be one of the nicest weekends yet in 2019.

You might want to enjoy it by cooling off in the lake.

But do it with caution.

There is a BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake and Lorain counties.

That means there is a high swimming risk from waves and dangerous currents.

That can cause life-threatening conditions for good swimmers.

The Beach Hazards Statement is expected to expire Saturday evening.

More information on the warning here.