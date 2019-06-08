6 hospitalized following crash on Cleveland’s east side

Posted 5:27 pm, June 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:59PM, June 8, 2019

CLEVELAND — Six people were hospitalized following a crash on Cleveland’s east side Saturday.

According to EMS, crews responded to reports of a crash at E. 143rd Street and Harvard Avenue.

EMS transported a 26-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man to University Hospitals in serious condition.

They also transported two women, ages 25 and 55, and a 29-year-old man to UH in stable condition.

A 33-year-old man was taken to Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.  FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.

