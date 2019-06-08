× 3 children killed in Michigan after drunk driver hits Amish horse-drawn buggy

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A drunk driver in Michigan killed three children after rear-ending an Amish horse-drawn carriage.

According to FOX 17, the crash occurred Friday in Alganese Township.

Michigan State Police reportedly said all seven passengers, five of whom were children, were ejected from the carriage when the pickup truck rear-ended it.

Two children, ages 2 and 6, died on scene. A 4-year-old later died at the hospital from their injuries.

Police told the news outlet a 3-year-old suffered major injuries. A woman also sustained serious injuries.

Those injured in the crash were transported to area hospitals. The driver of the pickup truck, who was allegedly intoxicated, was taken into custody, FOX 17 reports. Police have not yet released the name of the driver. This crash is still under investigation.