105-year-old Cleveland woman shares secret to long life

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio – Ann Decaro celebrated her 105th birthday Friday at the Park Creek Assisted Living Facility in Parma Heights.

The secret to a long life may just be good luck.

Ann’s daughters credit good genes and healthy meals for their mom’s long life.

Their grandmother lived to be 102.

Ann loved playing cards and dinner parties, her daughters tell us.

She worked at Terminal Tower and a bakery when she was younger.

Her daughters say she loved to cook and always made everything from scratch.