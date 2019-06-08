105-year-old Cleveland woman shares secret to long life

Posted 12:31 pm, June 8, 2019, by

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio – Ann Decaro celebrated her 105th birthday Friday at the Park Creek Assisted Living Facility in Parma Heights.

The secret to a long life may just be good luck.

Photo Gallery

Ann’s daughters credit good genes and healthy meals for their mom’s long life.

Their grandmother lived to be 102.

Ann loved playing cards and dinner parties, her daughters tell us.

She worked at Terminal Tower and a bakery when she was younger.

Her daughters say she loved to cook and always made everything from scratch.

Google Map for coordinates 41.381054 by -81.755700.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.