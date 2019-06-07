Woodmere police say ‘there’s no need for panic’ as black bears travel through the area

WOODMERE, Ohio — Now that it’s summer, black bears sightings are becoming more common in here in Northeast Ohio.

In a Facebook post, Woodmere police said that there’s “no need for panic” and explained that young black bears show up every summer looking for their own territory.

A black bear was recently spotted in Chagrin Falls and another was caught on camera roaming through a yard in Mantua Township just this week.

According to ODNR, there are anywhere from 50 to 100 black bears in Ohio.

They typically range in size from 100 to 400 pounds and are typically three feet tall.

To keep bears away, ODNR suggests doing things like removing wildlife feeders, securing your trash and keeping pet food inside.

For more tips, CLICK HERE.

41.462276 -81.480675