Willoughby police looking for missing woman who may require immediate medical attention

WILLOUGHBY — Willoughby police are asking for the public’s help in finding 27-year-old Courtney Kinkoph.

Her family said she may be confused and require immediate medical attention.

She was last seen near West 25th and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland on June 1.

Kinkoph has red or brown hair, is 5’5″ and weighs 120 pounds.

She was wearing a t-shirt and black yoga pants. She also has tattoos on her left hand, legs and shoulders.

Anyone with information is asked to call Willoughby Police Department at 440-953-4212.