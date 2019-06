WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Willoughby police are recognizing a man who helped rescue a baby raccoon from Lake Erie.

According to the department’s Facebook page, it happened at Sunset Park around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The man was caught on camera jumping into the water to pull the animal to safety.

He was assisted by Officer Bucher, who credited the Good Samaritan for the save.

It’s unclear how the baby raccoon is doing now.