Wickliffe police find loaded gun, drugs next to baby during traffic stop

Posted 11:54 am, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 11:55AM, June 7, 2019

Photo Gallery

 

WICKLIFFE- A traffic stop ended with a passenger under arrest and the driver facing multiple citations after police say they discovered a stolen gun and drugs next to a baby.

Wickliffe police stopped the car on Thursday on Euclid Avenue for multiple violations just before midnight.  Officers discovered the 25-year-old female driver had a suspended license and the car smelled of marijuana.

While searching the vehicle, officers said they discovered a loaded 9mm handgun in a backpack that was next to a 1-year-old child in the backseat. The handgun was reported stolen to Cleveland police in the past.

Additional ammunition, marijuana, cocaine, and a digital scale with drug residue were also found during the search.

The female driver was issued multiple citations and released with the child. Her passenger, a 29-year-old male was arrested and charged with improper transportation of a firearm in a vehicle, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.

He is being held at the Wickliffe Jail pending arraignment.

Google Map for coordinates 41.600306 by -81.487096.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.