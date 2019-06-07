Wickliffe police find loaded gun, drugs next to baby during traffic stop

WICKLIFFE- A traffic stop ended with a passenger under arrest and the driver facing multiple citations after police say they discovered a stolen gun and drugs next to a baby.

Wickliffe police stopped the car on Thursday on Euclid Avenue for multiple violations just before midnight. Officers discovered the 25-year-old female driver had a suspended license and the car smelled of marijuana.

While searching the vehicle, officers said they discovered a loaded 9mm handgun in a backpack that was next to a 1-year-old child in the backseat. The handgun was reported stolen to Cleveland police in the past.

Additional ammunition, marijuana, cocaine, and a digital scale with drug residue were also found during the search.

The female driver was issued multiple citations and released with the child. Her passenger, a 29-year-old male was arrested and charged with improper transportation of a firearm in a vehicle, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.

He is being held at the Wickliffe Jail pending arraignment.