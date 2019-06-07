VIDEO: Cow crosses Bucyrus road, ‘slows down at speed limit signs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCYRUS, Ohio -- Be cautious of cow crossings? Stacy Mahley says she was visiting family in Bucyrus last week when they witnessed something unusual.

Mahley says she was outside around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 socializing with family when her son noticed a cow walking down Plymouth Street.

"Ummm, there's a cow coming down the street," the boy reportedly said.

Mahley said she looked around and "sure enough, there he was." That's when she took out her phone and filmed as the animal continued its stroll down the road.

She provided us with a copy of that video.

"It was a funny moment," she told FOX 8. "We laughed so hard rewatching the video because he really does slow down at the moment you see the speed limit sign."

According to Mahley, there's a livestock business just outside of the town. She suspects the cow may have gotten loose from there.