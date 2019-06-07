VIDEO: Authorities release booking footage of woman charged with death of ‘Geauga’s Child’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio -- The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office has released new booking video after taking the suspect in the cold case murder of Geauga's Child into custody.

On March 25, 1993, police found a newborn baby boy dead in the woods. He had been mauled by animals. At that time, the coroner confirmed that he had been born alive, but could not determine how he died.

Members of the community came forward and had clothing made for the child's funeral and burial. He was referred to as "Geauga's Child" on his gravestone.

Thursday, 26 years later, authorities arrested Gail Eastwood-Ritchey, 49, of Euclid, for the infant's murder.

Friday, they released footage of Ritchey getting booked into jail and having her mugshot taken.

Ritchey allegedly admitted that she had birthed the child, placed him in a trash bag and dumped him.

Authorities say she also admitted to a similar crime that occurred two years prior to the discovery of Geauga's Child. Officers have searched the area she allegedly dumped that child and did not find evidence. They are continuing their investigation.

Ritchey has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of murder.

Officials say Ritchey shows absolutely no remorse and takes no ownership of the infant.

