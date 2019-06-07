× TSA warns travelers to pack carefully after another firearm discovered at Hopkins airport checkpoint

CLEVELAND — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reminding passengers to thoroughly search their bags before traveling after they discovered a loaded firearm in a carry-on bag.

According to TSA, officers conducting security checkpoints at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport found a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in a traveler’s carry-on bag Friday morning around 6:30 and immediately alerted police.

Police took possession of the carry-on and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

Although firearms may be transported in checked baggage, if they are properly stored, unloaded and declared to the airline, they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

TSA is reminds passengers to thoroughly search their luggage for prohibited or potentially dangerous items before heading to the airport.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson, said in a press release. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

As safety is TSA’s top priority, they remind travelers that having prohibited items not only poses a threat to your fellow travelers but can also easily be mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft.

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA.

Officials say this is the 9th firearm discovered at Hopkins TSA checkpoints this year. 23 were discovered in 2018.

For more information on TSA prohibited items, click here.

For policies regarding the transportation of firearms, click here.