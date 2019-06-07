‘The deal is complete’: Couple names newborn son after Baker Mayfield

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — We are excited to welcome the newest Cleveland Browns fan to the world.

Nine months ago, after the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 35-20, Ryan Tramel took to Twitter saying he and his wife were expecting a future Browns fan.

Tramel tweeted at quarterback Baker Mayfield saying, “My wife says if you retweet this, she will allow us to name our kid ‘Baker’ that’s due in June, but that’s the only way she will consider it. Do it for the kids, literally.”

Well, Mayfield, along with thousands of others, shared the post. He even responded to the family saying, “I love it, can’t wait to see a picture of the little man.”

Friday morning, Baker’s namesake arrived. The Tramels welcomed Michael Baker into their lives. He was born in Alabama at 7:56 a.m. CT. Mayfiel’s newest fan was 20 inches long, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

Tramel shared a photo with FOX 8 of the baby wearing a onesie that reads “I came out feeling dangerous.”

“9 months later, the deal is complete. Thank you @ bakermayfield for helping us decide on the name of our baby boy,” Tramel wrote on Twitter. “We look forward to watching you and the @ Browns play this fall. # BabyBaker”

Continuing coverage, here.