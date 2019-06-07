Sunny skies expected Saturday, pop up shower possible Sunday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The sky sports milky sunshine this afternoon, and that made for an amazing sunset on Friday night.

Watch for the same on Saturday night since little will change.

The next 24 hours will be CLEAR! A cooler night is ahead of us, so it may be a good idea to give the air a break and crack open the windows tonight.

For tomorrow and Sunday, we will most likely hit 80 degrees. As the temperatures climb higher, a pop-up shower is possible for Sunday afternoon.

Most of the rain will hit Monday afternoon/evening as a front moves through.

Tuesday will feel a lot cooler than these upcoming few days.

A LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH is in effect through early Sunday for Ottawa, Sandusky and Erie County.

FINALLY we get to enjoy a mainly rain-free, mostly sunny and dry period now through Sunday afternoon!

Showers and storms will develop mainly after 7 p.m. on Sunday and continue to be unsettled into Monday. This is due to a southern system that is lackadaisically meandering about the Ohio Valley. Some of the showery, thundery weather may sneak into at least our southern counties.

Here’s a maps in motion to illustrate the nature of the system:

Here is our 8-day forecast: