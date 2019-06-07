Special prosecutor to review case of Euclid officer caught on camera repeatedly punching man

EUCLID, Ohio — A special prosecutor will soon decide whether or not misdemeanor charges should be filed against a Euclid police officer, who made national headlines back in 2017.

The special prosecutor is expected to be officially assigned early next week to look at the incident involving Officer Michael Amiott. He was caught on camera punching 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III following a traffic stop.

The officer was fired after the incident, but in October an arbitrator ruled that he should be reinstated.

Euclid’s Police Chief Scott Meyer said since Amiott returned to the force he hasn’t had any other disciplinary issues and actually helped save two lives.

“In one of the incidents, he was able to save a very young child. The mother called and the child was choking and he was able to dislodge that before paramedics got there and get the baby breathing again,” Chief Meyer said. “In another incident, he talked an individual, a suicidal individual, away from the firearm and safely to officers so he could be taken for medical help.”

Hubbard has filed a federal lawsuit against Amiott and that case is still pending.