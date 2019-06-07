President Trump reaches deal with Mexico, indefinitely suspends tariffs scheduled for next week

WASHINGTON — President Trump announced that the United States has reached a signed agreement with Mexico.

He shared the news on Twitter writing that the tariffs scheduled to be implemented on Monday against Mexico are indefinitely suspended. He said the country has agreed to take “strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our southern border.”

He said it is being done to greatly reduce or eliminate illegal immigration coming from Mexico into the US.

He concluded by saying details of the agreement are expected to be released soon by the State Department.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019