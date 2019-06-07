Piece of an airplane falls out of the sky in Las Vegas, scaring residents below

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A door or panel from an airplane fell out of the sky on Thursday, sending residents below into a panic.

“I heard a smack, a smack over here and when it hit, it was loud,” Anthony Pitts told KTNV. “The first thing I did was run in the house. I’m not going to lie, I was scared. I thought it was a shooting, that’s how loud it was.”

According to the TV outlet, the Federal Aviation Administration said they did not know what type of aircraft the part came from. However, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said it could have been from a contracted plane.

“I think they should inspect the planes more often,” said Alex Lopez. “Because we can’t be having that around! There are kids out here. What if another piece falls off and injures someone? ”

KTNV said there were no reported injuries and minimal damage.