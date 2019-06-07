× New product helps you take the perfect summer selfie with your dog

SAN DIEGO — Anyone with a pet knows it’s really hard to get a good photo of them. And even worse? Trying to take a selfie. Well, one California based company is trying to make your life easier as you take those gorgeous summer selfies.

So, how do you get your pup to look at the camera? Pooch Selfie offers a solution.

You can use their patent-pending smartphone attachment that has a squeaky tennis ball built in so you can get your pup to look right at the camera as you take their picture or while you two selfie together.

The attachment works on both front and rear-facing cameras on smartphones and tablets.

You can also remove the tennis ball from the attachment for your ball to fetch. The company says this “will help teach your dog that modeling for pictures is actually fun & worthwhile.”

The Pooch Selfie is only $10 and available for purchase at , Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as on the company’s website.

Pooch Selfie creator Jason Hernandez appeared on the television show Shark Tank recently and made a deal with investor Daymond John.