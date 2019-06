Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people across Northeast Ohio and bring them home to their loved ones.

Shy'Anne Kinds, 17, was last seen May 27 in Cleveland wearing jeans and a white tank top.

Shy'Anne is 5'2" and weighs 113 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call Cleveland police at 216-623-2541.

