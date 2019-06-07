I-TEAM: Couple says Huron city officials harassing them; special prosecutor to review claims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURON, Ohio -- The I-TEAM has learned a special prosecutor is being asked to review claims that Huron city officials are harassing a husband and wife.

Erie County Prosecutor Kevin Baxter said he submitted a request to the state attorney general's office asking for an outside review of the allegations made by Stacy and Jason Hinners.

"I want someone to look at it, but simply asking for an outside review does not mean there has been any criminal wrongdoing," Baxter told the I-TEAM on Friday.

Stacy and Jason Hinners said since the harassment, they started asking questions and eventually filed a lawsuit against council for allegedly violating the Ohio Public Meeting Act.

An attorney for the couple said a council member went to the Hinners' priest and opposed Jason Hinners being ordained a deacon.

Stacy Hinners was arrested after Huron Mayor Brad Hartung alleged she disrupted a council meeting.

She faces criminal charges of disturbing a public meeting and resisting arrest.

Hinners has entered pleas of not guilty to the charges. She is due back in court June 14.

Huron City officials, including the mayor, have declined to return calls, texts, and emails asking to discuss the matter.