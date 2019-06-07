Garfield Heights police ask for help finding missing man with schizophrenia

Posted 11:22 am, June 7, 2019, by

Wright Turner- missing since 5/31/19- ( courtesy Garfield Heights Police)

GARFIELD HEIGHTS- Garfield Heights police are asking for help locating a man who left Marymount Hospital and hasn’t been seen since.

59-year-old Wright Turner was last seen May 31.  Authorities say he suffers from schizophrenia and depression.

He is 5’9″ and weighs 189 pounds. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he left the hospital.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234.

Google Map for coordinates 41.421015 by -81.598304.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.