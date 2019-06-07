× Garfield Heights police ask for help finding missing man with schizophrenia

GARFIELD HEIGHTS- Garfield Heights police are asking for help locating a man who left Marymount Hospital and hasn’t been seen since.

59-year-old Wright Turner was last seen May 31. Authorities say he suffers from schizophrenia and depression.

He is 5’9″ and weighs 189 pounds. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he left the hospital.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234.