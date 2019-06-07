Friday forecast: Sunny and dry

Posted 6:06 am, June 7, 2019

Fog around this morning, especially for those near the lake.  Visibility less than a mile in some locations.  The sky will gradually clear through the afternoon giving way to a mainly sunny sky.  Winds have shifted from the north drawing in drier air and keeping our lakeshore communities a little cooler than the rest of us today.   Temperatures will range around 70 near the lake to mid and upper 70’s inland.  A LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH is in effect through early Sunday for Ottawa, Sandusky and Erie County.

FINALLY we get to enjoy a rain-free, sunny, and dry period… now through Sunday afternoon!  Showers and storms will develop mainly after 7 PM Sunday and continue to be unsettled into your Monday.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

