Friday forecast: Sunny and dry

Fog around this morning, especially for those near the lake. Visibility less than a mile in some locations. The sky will gradually clear through the afternoon giving way to a mainly sunny sky. Winds have shifted from the north drawing in drier air and keeping our lakeshore communities a little cooler than the rest of us today. Temperatures will range around 70 near the lake to mid and upper 70’s inland. A LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH is in effect through early Sunday for Ottawa, Sandusky and Erie County.

FINALLY we get to enjoy a rain-free, sunny, and dry period… now through Sunday afternoon! Showers and storms will develop mainly after 7 PM Sunday and continue to be unsettled into your Monday.

Here is our 8-day forecast: