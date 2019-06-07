Four-year-old with leukemia selling lemonade to help with childhood cancer research

MACEDONIA, Ohio — A four-year-old battling cancer is giving back after having gone through so much herself.

Cece Kmiecik, who was diagnosed with Leukemia last year, spent her Friday selling lemonade outside her home in Macedonia.

She felt inspired to help other kids dealing with cancer.

“I want to help people so they can find better medicine for me,” Cece said.

All of the money she raises will be donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which supports childhood cancer research.”I’m really proud of her,” said Lexy Kmiecik, Cece’s mom.

“Thankfully, we still have our child after treatment. We want her to be proactive about her attitude. My husband and I want her to learn how to give back and give thanks to others.”

It’s lemonade stand week across the country to raise money for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The idea was started by Alex Scott from Pennsylvania.

Her idea spread to other kids and helped raise $1 million before she died at the age of 8.

Since 2005 Alex’s Foundation has raised an astonishing $175 million through various kinds of fundraisers.

If you’d like to donate to Cece’s cause, CLICK HERE.