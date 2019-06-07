× Feel like you’re missing out? Summer is the ‘guiltiest season’ for parents, mom argues

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — While summer is supposed to be all fun in the sun, for most American families that’s no longer the case.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 63% of American families have two working parents with kids under the age of 18 living at home.

This prompted one working mom, Megan Brammeier of Missouri, to address an issue that lots of working parents face: summer guilt.

According to Brammeier’s blog post, summer is, in fact, the guiltiest season of all for parents.

“Summer’s coming! The teachers are counting down, the students are hyping up, the pools are about to open and everyone’s ready for some good summer fun! Everyone except those of us who don’t get a break,” Brammeier wrote. “We have been scrambling to find childcare coverage for the summer months, and overpaying for summer camps that look really fun to compensate for the guilt of not giving our kids a break for the summer. The daily grind to get up, ready and out the door is a 12-month marathon over here, and the faint tune of the ice cream truck on a Tuesday afternoon is all the gut-punch it takes to make my eyes swell with tears.”

She explains that growing up, she was fortunate enough to have a stay-at-home mom. Brammeier recalls lazy mornings and long nights roaming around outdoors.

“There was a certain carefreeness that came along with the extra hours of sunshine, the calming chirp of grasshoppers and glow of lightning bugs that I long for my kids to experience. Not that they don’t experience any of it, we definitely reduce our activities scheduled during the summertime to allow for more outdoor, unstructured time and spend most of our weekends poolside. Alas, the daily hustle prevails,” she wrote.

Brammeier states that she’s committed to making the most of the summer, spending time with her family and relaxing. She explains that she’s grateful for her job, but extra thankful for the weekend.

Her blog post as received lots of support from other parents who feel the same way.

Brammeier reminds parents who may be feeling left out this summer that they are not alone, saying “I wish you weeknights on the driveway, weekends at the pool and a margarita with your name on it every Friday at 5.”