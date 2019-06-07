Crews work to repair 12-inch water main break in Richmond Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS-- Cleveland Water crews are working to repair a 12-inch water main break that happened early Friday morning on Richmond Road.

Richmond Heights police have closed Richmond Road from White Road to Swetland Boulevard during this time.

The city of Cleveland has issued an alert to residents in the area that they could experience reduced water pressure.

Service will also be temporarily shut off while repairs are made. You may notice discolored water during or after the repairs are made. City officials say the discoloration is not harmful and should clear after running the cold water for several minutes.

At this time there is no boil advisory in effect.

Crews hope to have the repair made late Friday.