Cleveland Metroparks Zoo launches naming opportunity for baby giraffe

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is launching a naming opportunity for a baby giraffe born back in April.
The little guy was born April 15, weighing 101 pounds, which is a little smaller than normal. He’s already been integrated into the zoo’s giraffe herd and has gained 70 pounds.
According to a press release, the public can now cast a vote with a donation to name the giraffe. Each of the names are unique to giraffes’ native regions in Africa. They also pay homage to the calf’s low birth weight.
The options are:
— Bomani: A warrior
— Kidogo: Little
— Mosi: Born first
The donations will go directly toward helping giraffes in the wild. The winning name will be revealed on World Giraffe Day, June 21, 2019.
To vote, click here.