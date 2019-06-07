Bicyclists react after second hit-skip involving bicyclist reported on same road in Avon Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Bicyclists were devastated to learn that a bicyclist struck by a car Thursday night has passed away.

"I hate to admit this, but I wasn't surprised. Simply because I love on this road, I ride it every day," said Louis Aloi.

The crash happened on Lake Road, just west of Miller Road around 10 p.m.

Police said the driver, 64-year-old Sharan Carr of Sheffield Lake, kept going after hitting a 66-year-old man on a bike.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Carr's vehicle was located by officers a few hours later.

"We issued new charges today. The suspect driver was arrested, brought before the judge, the judge put a bond on her and she bounded out," said Detective Sergeant Reed Reikowski.

This is the second hit-skip to happen on the same road in less than a month.

Police are reminding drivers to pay closer attention to bicyclists and motorcyclists.

"They also need to be aware that there are provisions in the law that require people in cars to have a three foot gap in between them," explained Det. Sgt. Reikowski.

Carr is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, hit-skip, reasonable control and OVI.