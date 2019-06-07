A hug and a handshake: South Euclid couple’s act of kindness towards teen ‘intruder’

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A teenager develops a relationship with a South Euclid couple after entering their home Thursday night.

A woman contacted South Euclid police around 6:18 p.m. reporting that an intruder had entered her Parkside Boulevard home, authorities say.

The woman alerted her husband that an unknown man had entered their home. The couple quickly discovered that the intruder was non-verbal and notified police.

Meantime, while responding to the home intrusion call, police say they received a second call reporting that a juvenile had walked away from a group home in the area. Staff members were reportedly searching for him. Police were informed that the missing teen may be combative.

When police arrived to the Parkside Boulevard home they found the homeowners sitting on the porch with the boy and learned that he had quickly developed a relationship with the couple.

According to police, the teen, without asking, walked towards the patrol car to be driven home.

The homeowner wanted him to be comfortable and asked if he could accompany the boy on his drive home. The two rode together in the back of the cruise before the teen was reunited with staff at the group home.

The teen and the homeowner shared a hug and a handshake before parting ways.