66-year-old cyclist struck by hit-and-run driver in Avon Lake passes away; driver charged

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The cyclist who was struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night has passed away.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Lake Road near the Sheffield Lake border.

The driver, 64-year-old Sharan A. Carr, of Sheffield Lake, struck the cyclist and continued westbound near Sheffield Lake.

Officers were called to the scene and located the 66-year-old male cyclist on the sidewalk. He was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Carr was arrested later that evening.

Avon Lake police said they were informed Friday morning that the man passed away from the injuries he sustained during the accident.

The victim will not be identified until family members have been notified.

Carr has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, hit skip, reasonable control and operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI).

41.512971 -82.019385