Edgewater LIVE concert series officially kicks off!

CLEVELAND -- The Edgewater LIVE concert series has officially kicked off.

The weekly summer concert series at Edgewater Park was slated to kick off the season last week with a performance by Cleveland's Breakfast Club. However, this was cancelled due to bad weather.

Thursday, Bronx Country kicked off the event which features live music, food and fun. Visitors can grab a bite to eat from a rotating lineup of more than a dozen local food trucks each week and enjoy happy hour and local made-to-order fare from the Beach House.

Edgewater LIVE takes place weekly beginning at 4 p.m. Performers take the stage from 6 to 9 p.m.

Here's the line-up for the remainder of the summer:

June 13: Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band | Reggae

June 20: Front Porch Lights | Indie Rock

June 27: Recess | Pop / Rock

July 11: The Benjaminz | R&B / Motown

July 18: Disco Inferno | Disco / Funk / ’70s & ‘80s

July 25: The Cover Ups | ‘90s / Rocking Dance Party

August 1: The Prince Project Band | Prince Tribute Band

The Edgewater LIVE concert series is free to attend. Food and beverages are for purchase thanks to local vendors.

