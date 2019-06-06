× Tickets sold out for Twenty One Pilots, Killers concerts during All-Star week

CLEVELAND — Tickets to the Play Ball Park All-Star Concert Series are sold out.

Columbus band Twenty One Pilots will kick off a free, two-day concert series for All-Star week in July. The band will headline a show outside the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland on Friday, July 5. Cleveland blues/rock band Welshly Arms will open.

The Killers will headline a show at the same location on Saturday, July 6. Garage punk band White Reaper will open.

The concerts are free, but you had to get tickets in advance. They were available on a first-come, first-serve basis and are now completely sold out.

The concerts will take place rain or shine.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the shows begin at 8 p.m.

