Teen found shot next to body of mother in Huron Township passes away

HURON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A teen who was found shot in the head next to the body of his mother has died.

It happened inside a home on Snowy Egret Drive in Huron Township. Police believe it may have been a murder-suicide.

They believe Dakota Leeland, 16, shot and killed his mother, Heather Schmidt, then shot himself Tuesday night.

His younger brother found them and called 911.

Deputies tell the Fox 8 I-Team they've been called to the home several times in the past, including earlier this week, for domestic issues.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

Freelance photographer Ryan Canterbury provided Fox 8 News with video and pictures from the scene.

