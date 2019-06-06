Teen found shot next to body of mother in Huron Township passes away

Posted 6:41 am, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:46AM, June 6, 2019

HURON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A teen who was found shot in the head next to the body of his mother has died.

It happened inside a home on Snowy Egret Drive in Huron Township. Police believe it may have been a murder-suicide.

They believe Dakota Leeland, 16, shot and killed his mother, Heather Schmidt, then shot himself Tuesday night.

His younger brother found them and called 911.

Deputies tell the Fox 8 I-Team they've been called to the home several times in the past, including earlier this week, for domestic issues.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

Freelance photographer Ryan Canterbury provided Fox 8 News with video and pictures from the scene.

Stay with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.