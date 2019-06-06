Survey: Majority of millenials don’t feel confident reading a paper map

Would you be able to navigate your way using a paper map?

It seems one generation may have trouble getting from Point A to Point B.

A new study found that only 18 percent of millennials revealed they felt confident in reading a traditional map, and one in seven millennials say they’ve never even tried reading a paper map.

Six in 10 millenials say they rely on their phone maps to go somewhere new.

Meanwhile, 44 percent of older adults say they feel confident with traditional map abilities.

