Starting today, vets get access to urgent care, expanded access to medical care under new law

Starting Thursday, U.S. veterans will be granted expanded access to medical care outside Department of Veterans Affairs as part of a law signed last year by President Donald Trump.

Under the VA Mission Act, the VA will pay for veterans to see non-VA doctors if they have to wait longer than 20 days or drive more than 30 minutes for healthcare at a VA facility, USA Today reports.

Before the passage of the law, veterans who had to drive more than 40 miles or wait longer than 30 days could choose to see a private doctor paid for by the VA.

USA Today reports that the new rules could increase the number of veterans eligible for private care from 560,000 to 2.1 million.

Under the rules, veterans will also be permitted to go to non-VA urgent care facilities at VA expense without approval.

