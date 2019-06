Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sixth day of June 1944, will always be remembered as the day combined forces liberated Europe from the Nazis.

But for the 160 thousand American, French, British and Canadian soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy, it will always be known as the day of days.

Two local veterans have a unique perspective as an eyewitness to history. They shared their stories with FOX 8's Roosvelet Leftwich in the videos above.