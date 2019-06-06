Police to provide update in case of man and woman found dead in Rocky River Reservation

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- An update is expected Thursday morning in the deaths of two people found in the Rocky River Reservation Tuesday.

A press conference will be held by the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department at 9:30 a.m.

According to Cleveland Metroparks rangers, the bodies were discovered by two kayakers around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The kayakers told 911 dispatchers they saw a man's body lying next to a park bench and a woman's body nearby on the bank of the river.

The coroner's office has identified the victims as 33-year-old Katherine Brown of Fairview Park and 40-year-old Carnell Sledge of North Olmsted.

FOX 8 has learned that Sledge was a part-time employee for Applewood Centers, which provides mental and social services to children and families. He also worked as a special education assistant in the Westlake school district from 2013 until 2018, according to a school spokeswoman.

No information has been released about Brown.

It's unclear how they died.

Cleveland Metroparks is being assisted by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

