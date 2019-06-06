× Pepper Pike police search for suspect after four teens shot near North Landerwood Plaza

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Police are investigating after four teenagers were shot near a shopping plaza in Pepper Pike.

Sunday, around 12:05 a.m., police responded to a call for shots fired near North Landerwood Plaza on Pinetree Road, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly fired at least 21 rounds, all of which appeared to be aimed at one vehicle — a Volkswagen Jetta.

An 18-year-old Garfield Heights man, found inside the Jetta, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

A second car, a Ford Fusion, was struck by a single gunshot, injuring a 16-year-old boy from Cleveland and 17-year-old boy from Beachwood who were sitting in the backseat.

The fourth victim, an 18-year-old Beachwood man, was struck in the hand by glass from a broken window.

All four victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting occurred during the end of a social gathering.

Detectives are currently looking for the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (216) 252-7463.

