Parma mayor says bulk trash pick-up will be finished by Friday, calls Republic Services delay ‘inexcusable’

PARMA, Ohio — Relief is in sight for frustrated residents in Parma, who have, in some cases, been waiting more than a week to get their bulk and yard waste picked up by Republic Services.

According to Parma’s official Facebook page, Mayor Tim DeGeeter has been told by Republic Services that they had four trucks out on Thursday and will have 10 trucks on Friday to finish the job.

The mayor went on to write that it’s “inexcusable” that they took so long and said they should provide a rebate.

He is also requesting that representatives from Republic Services come to the next city council meeting to explain what caused the delay.

Republic Services provided the following statement to FOX 8 in our previous report.

“Over the last week, Republic Services has experienced delays in yard and bulk waste collections in Parma. After the Memorial Day holiday weekend, yard and bulk waste was more than double the usual volume, which slowed collection times. We are actively working to bring in extra staffing and equipment to handle the increased volume and are in regular contact with the city. We continue to make progress on these collections and expect to be fully caught up by the end of this week. We apologize for the delay and appreciate our customers’ patience as we get back to our regular collection schedule.”

