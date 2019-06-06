× Panera Bread Partners with A Special Wish Foundation to grant a local wish

Fourteen-year-old Kendall will be kicking off her Summer Break by swimming with Dolphins, courtesy of A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland and Cleveland area Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Kendall’s wish will include a stay at Give Kids the World Village, 3 days of tickets to Disney World, 2 days of tickets to Universal Studios and a day at Sea World on top of swimming with dolphins. The wish delivery took place on Wednesday, June 5th at the Tiedeman Road Panera bread located at 5090 Tiedeman Road Brooklyn, OH 44144.

A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland grants approximately 25 wishes each year to local children who are battling a life threatening disorder. Since beginning in 2013, A Special Wish has granted over 100 wishes to children in Northeast Ohio. Panera Bread is delighted to partner with A Special Wish and to experience the joy the organization brings to children battling life-threatening disorders.

“We are so proud to support A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland and help make Kendall’s wish come true,” said Sam Covelli, Owner/Operator of Covelli Enterprises, the Ohio-based franchisee of Cleveland bakery-cafes. “We strive to make a positive impact in each and every community we serve, granting Kendall’s wish helps us do that.”

Eileen Lane, executive director of A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland added, “Having the community rally around children like Kendall and their family is so important in the healing process. Panera Bread’s support shows they are not only an amazing bakery-café, but an important part of the heart of our neighborhoods. We are thrilled to celebrate this wish at Panera!”

About Covelli Enterprises and Panera Bread

Covelli Enterprises is the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, LLC with more than 315 bakery-cafés in eight states. In 2018, the company donated more than $32 million to charity through unsold bread products for local hunger relief agencies and monetary donations to other non-profit organizations. www.covelli.com

About A Special Wish Foundation, Cleveland Chapter

Launched in 2013, A Special Wish Foundation is a non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to granting the wishes of children under the age of 21 who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening disorder.

Founded in 1982, A Special Wish Foundation was one of the first wish-granting organizations in the United States, and now has chapters across the U.S. A Special Wish Foundation is the only major wish-granting organization in the United States which grants wishes to qualifying infants, children, and adolescents from birth through and including the age of 20 years.