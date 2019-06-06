× Odell Beckham Jr. and Duke Johnson limited in Browns final minicamp practice

BEREA- School’s out for summer, at least for the Cleveland Browns who wrapped up mini-camp Thursday in Berea. It was the final offseason practice before Training Camp in July.

There were a few notable moments in Thursday’s practice highlighted by Cornerback T.J. Carrie who hobbled off the practice field during a team drill, there was no injury update provided by Freddie Kitchens following practice. Also, running back Duke Johnson and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in team drills.

“It was more preventative than anything,” said head coach Freddie Kitchens following today’s practice. “Everything is okay with them, they are not injured.”

The Browns offseason workouts began back in May with rookie minicamp, followed by several weeks of voluntary Organized Team Activities and concluding with one week of mandatory minicamp. According to the head coach, it was a productive offseason for the brown and orange.

“We got a base for what we are doing,” Kitchens said. “There are still some things to work out, there are still some timing details to work out but this has been a long process for these guys. I have been most impressed with how these guys have kept their head down and just worked because it does get redundant after awhile.”

There is no specific date on when Training Camp will begin for the Browns, the next big calendar event for the team, the wedding of quarterback Baker Mayfield later this summer.