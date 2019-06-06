Missing: Vinnie Vaccher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their family members.

Vinnie Vaccher, 27, was last seen March 8 on Triskett in Cleveland.

Family members told Cleveland police Vinnie had a new job he was excited about but failed to show up on his first day.

He hasn't answered anyone's calls or texts since.

Vinnie is 6'3, weighs about 280 pounds and has tattoos on his arms.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call Cleveland police detective Van Buren at 216-623-2541.

