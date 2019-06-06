Minnesota rescue trying to save as many golden retrievers as possible from China’s meat trade

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Retrieve a Golden of the Midwest, also known as RAGOM, is doing whatever they can to help rescue as many golden retrievers as possible from China’s meat trade and bring them back to the US.

According to WTSP, an estimated 10 million dogs are slaughtered for their meat in China.

Nicole Stundzia, who is on the board of directors for RAGOM, told the TV outlet those golden retrievers aren’t bred for meat and are actually stolen.

“I learned while I was over there, they don’t walk dogs on leashes,” Stundzia said. “So it’s very easy for somebody to jump out of a truck, grab a dog, jump in, and drive off.”

Stundzia said during her trip, she visited one of the shelters where she met a dog, whom she named “Mama.”

With the help of RAGOM, she was bale to bring Mama and four other dogs back home, the TV outlet reports.

She plans to continuing going back to rescue even more.

“It’s rewarding, part of being the pre-adoption team, it’s so, so fun to see these families so excited to adopt dogs that I had a part in bringing back over,” Stundzia told WTSP.

If you would like to learn more about RAGOM, CLICK HERE.