Metroparks police address safety concerns after man and woman found dead in Rocky River Reservation

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- In a Thursday press conference, Cleveland Metroparks Police said the shooting deaths of two people inside the Rocky River Reservation does not jeopardize the safety of the park.

According to police, the bodies of Carnell Sledge, 40, and Katherine Brown, 33, were discovered by kayakers Tuesday evening near the banks of the river.

"It was just kinda like shocking and kinda scary because we're down here a lot and we're only 18," said Abbie Vacca, who was walking with her friend. "Until we know a little bit more about what's going on or at least like reasons why, like who, I like personally don't feel that comfortable hanging out down here for as long as we normally would by ourselves."

Police have not released information about a person of interest.

"Currently, we believe this to be an isolated incident and, overall, the safety of the parks is not in question," said Chief Katerine Dolan of the Cleveland Metroparks Police.

The deaths of Sledge and Brown are being investigated as homicides.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner and the Metroparks police chief did not take questions during the press conference.

"Ms. Brown died of a gunshot wound to the head and Mr. Sledge died of gunshot wounds to the head," said Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

A cash reward could be offered.

FOX 8 spoke with family members of Sledge who declined to comment.