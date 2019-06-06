Louisiana coroner says woman died of THC overdose; first case of its kind ever recorded

LAPLACE, La. — A coroner in Louisiana claims a woman died from a THC overdose, making it the first case of that kind ever recorded.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, St. John Baptist Parish Coroner Christy Montegut issued the conclusion this month in his toxicology report.

“It looked like it was all THC because her autopsy showed no physical disease or afflictions that were the cause of death. There was nothing else identified in the toxicology — no other drugs, no alcohol,” Montegut told the paper. “There was nothing else.”

The coroner said that the THC in her system could’ve come from a vaping device that uses THC oil.

“I’m thinking this lady must have vaped this THC oil and got a high level in her system and (it) made her stop breathing, like a respiratory failure,” he told the Advocate.

Some experts aren’t so sure about the coroner’s claims, including Keith Humphreys, a former senior policy adviser at the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

He said it’s not uncommon for coroners to see a drug in the system, with no other sign for what might have caused an event leading to death, and so conclude that the drug was the cause, the paper reports.

“There’s always some imperfection in these kinds of assessments,” he said in his interview.