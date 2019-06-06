Indiana company outrages Buckeye State neighbors with unscented ‘Ohio’ candle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A candle company in Indiana has irked some of its neighbors in the Buckeye State with the recent release of it’s “Ohio” scented candle.

Simple Nature, a company based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, created the unscented soy wax candle.

“Not much to see. Not much to do. Welcome to Ohio, the unscented candle” is written on the back of the product.

Simple Nature described the sent as “nothing” on their website.

Wednesday the company posted a photo of the candle on Instagram with the caption “fresh batch of nothing getting shipped out.”

However, many Ohioans have come to the state’s defense on social media, while also calling out the company.

YES i have seen the extremely rude "ohio-scented" candle that smells like nothing and all i have to say is that's EXTREMELY big talk from a candle company that's based in INDIANA — amy brown (@arb) June 5, 2019

They only have 3 state candles. California, Georgia, and Ohio. They didn’t even make Indiana — Tim Wiencek (@wiencek_timothy) June 5, 2019

Other social media users have called Simple Nature out, stating that Indiana has nothing.

“The best part of this candle is it’s made in Indiana. Indiana saying Ohio has nothing. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Cedar Point, just to name a few. What the **** does Indiana have? Maybe their candle should just be an empty jar,” Jonas Smith tweeted.

Another user argued that the only people who can talk badly about Ohio are the people from Ohio.

The Ohio candle can be purchased online for $15.95.

Like all of Simple Nature’s candles, the Ohio candle is paraffin-free. It contains 100% natural soy wax, phthalate-free and essential oil-infused fragrance oils. The soy wax is all natural and vegetable based.