I-TEAM: Fallout from Cleveland city workers doing side jobs on taxpayer’s dime

CLEVELAND -- The I-TEAM has learned a Cleveland Water Department worker has been fired and a supervisor has resigned as part of an investigation into side jobs done on city time with city equipment.

The I-TEAM first revealed the internal investigation nearly a month ago.

Records show repairman Michael Hanson was fired and Billy Hunter, who was a superintendent, resigned.

The city found at least three times, Hanson took a water department backhoe to private jobs, and Hunter arranged it or allowed it.

The internal documents reveal, in all of the cases, the employees investigated, went to do some work for another city worker with a private plumbing business. But on all of the days in question, the guy with the private business did the work when he was off the clock.

Taxpayers we met expect better.

People at the homes where work was done said they knew nothing about it or had nothing to say.

One woman called the police after we simply knocked on her door.

In a termination letter to Hanson, the head of the water department wrote, “The conduct displayed cannot be tolerated.”

Records indicate Hunter stepped down from a job paying well over $60,000.

The discipline documents show the investigation could be turned over to law enforcement.

The I-TEAM tried checking all day on Thursday with the Mayor’s office and multiple people in the Water Department and no one from the city could tell us if the case was turned over to police or would be. No one also could tell us if any other workers are under internal investigation.