× Frontier Communications wants to pay someone a $1,000 to use a flip phone for an entire week

Frontier Communications is looking for someone to ditch their smart phone and use a flip phone instead for an entire week.

You’ll also get paid $1,000 and receive a Boredom Buster Swag Bag, which includes a map, phonebook, notepad and pen and couple of 90s CDs.

Sounds pretty easy, right? There’s a catch.

The person picked will have to keep a diary of their experience and track things like how long it took to text or check your email.

If you want to apply for the job, you’ll have to fill out the online questionnaire and explain in 200 words why you are the right candidate.

Goodluck!